The 2nd Italian-Azerbaijani International Film Festival will be held in Baku on March 4-7.

The festival aims to promote Azerbaijani and Italian film industries. The event is co-organized by the Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan, Ca Foscari University (Venice), Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts and the United Cultures Organization.

Notably, the film festival was held for the first time in Baku in 2010. The festival program included seminars, creative debates, meetings. Winners were awarded with specially prepared "Zoroaster Award".

Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Italy continue to expand in a number of directions.

Cultural ties between the two states have also been growing. Numerous festivals, cultural events are being held as part of the cooperation.

Economic relations between the two states have further strengthened following the signing of a Joint Declaration for the establishment of an Italian-Azerbaijani Council in 2004.

