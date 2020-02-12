By Laman Ismayilova

Some feelings just need to be expressed, and writing a poem is one of the most sincere ways to say what's in onen's heart.

Heartwarming evening of poetry has been held at International Mugham Center.

The project "Demo version of Love" reflects hard and incredibly beautiful way that one goes from dating to breaking up.

The night full of love featured 12 wonderful poems by Rasmina Gurbatova and Ulviyya Akhundova inspired by one of the most amazing feelings in the world.

Talented musicians Eyvaz Gashimov (drums), Azad Yusubov (bass), Elnur Huseynov (keyboards), Shamil Mammadov (guitar) helped authors to share their stories. The music group was headed by Babir Babirli.

Notably, Ulviyya Akhundova is a talented screenwriter, poetess and translator. She also heads Public Affairs department at YARAT Contemporary Art Space. Rasmina Gurbatova is a famous designer, poetess and composer. She is a founder and creative director of Resm Jewelry .

The event was supported by Arts Council Azerbaijan. Headed by Dadash Mammadov, Arts Council Azerbaijan aims at promotion of national culture and art.

Over the 14 years of its existence, Arts Council Azerbaijan has implemented many successful art and cultural events.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, and Youth Network.

