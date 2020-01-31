By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition "Paper and Canvas" has been solemnly held at the 20th-21st Century Azerbaijani Painting Museum. The event was organized within "Explore Yourself" program.

Over the year, the project participants have discovered various art secrets under the guidance of professional artists such as Museib Amirov, Asmar Narimanbekova, Mirazar Abdullayev, Farhad Yalguzag, Kanan Ali, Anar Shamsi, Sabina Shikhlinskaya, Rashad Mehtiyev, Gulara Israfilova, Gulnara Alekberli, Inna Kostina, Zaira Nadirashvili, Vusala Agharaziyeva and Lamiya Guliyeva.



In addition, "Art Therapy" classes disclosed them not only the manifestation of fantasy on paper with colors, but also the role and meaning of it in their lives.



Furthermore, the jazz band of Nijat Aslanov (piano), Firudin Hamidov (trumpet) and Nijat Pashazade (bass guitar) create a special atmosphere that harmonize with colorful art works. The event was highly appreciated by art lovers.

Located on the National Flag Square, the 20th-21st century, Azerbaijani Painting Museum was

founded by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The Museum was inaugurated in June 2015 by the

President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev and the First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The museum displays works by both prominent and lesser-known Azerbaijani painters from State Collections, such as the National Picture Gallery and the Museum of Modern Art.

