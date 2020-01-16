By Laman Ismayilova

A documentary about professional Azerbaijani pianist and healer Zuleyha Abdullayeva has been premiered in Baku.

The film screening took place at YARAT Contemporary Art Space on January 15, bringing together Zuleyha's family and close friends.

After the film, audience experienced very special music therapy session led by Zuleyha Abdullayeva herself.

According to her research, a human being is actually capable of processing more than the regular frequencies we usually hear, like the vibration of different sounds. Human body is loaded with such vibrational frequencies which can not be heard by ears normally. In fact, real energetic healing only becomes possible by means of balancing these vibrations.

Her patient, filmmaker Rashid Aghamaliyev, sets on an intimate journey into the art of music therapy.

"The film is very personal, because it is based on something that happened to me in 2016. Zuleyha played for me when I was in a bad shape following a difficult surgery in a hospital in Prague (Czech Republic). Our music therapy sessions took place online, because Zuleyha is based in Selçuk (Turkey). After I recovered from the disease, we finally managed to meet in Baku (Azerbaijan) where I took a long interview with her trying to understand her method. After the interview, I realized that I wanted to make a film about this lady and reflect on my experience. With the help of this film, I wanted to learn more about music therapy and convey my experience to the audience," said Aghamaliyev.

"My main inspiration comes from the films of French filmmakers Vincent Moon and Stephan Talneau. Vincent Moon's style is defined by a non-narrative approach and by playing with the atmosphere that is created by the music itself. To play with the atmosphere means to unite the style of the film with the music being played. It is when a filmmaker (a film) and the music that is heard from the screen become one entity. Stephan Talneau's (SAZ Film) style also influenced me in the sense that I tried to give meaning to the music, define its role in our lives and tell a story—the story of me and Zuleyha," he added.

The documentary was highly appreciated by the audience. After musical session, the participants shared their thoughts and feelings about therapy.

"Dialogues with Zuleyha" was shot in co-production of three countries: Azerbaijan (Peri Film), the Czech Republic (Oliel Company) and Georgia (Chai Khana), with the support of the Film and TV School of the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague.

In August 2019, the film became a participant of the CineDOC Summer School, organized by the CineDOC Tbilisi International Documentary Film Festival (Georgia). The film director and producer is Rashid Aghamaliyev, the cameramen are Nina Scamborova (Slovakia) and Raashi Metkari (India), the film editor is Jorge Sanchez (Spain), and the sound engineers are Berk Tugcu (Turkey) and Juras Karaka (Belarus), color correction Yan Vlnas (Czech Republic), graphic designer Nazrin Alizadeh (Azerbaijan), project coordinator Durna Safarova (Azerbaijan).

The film cast includes Zuleykha Abdullayeva (Turkey), Vidhi Mehrotra (India), Merih Ciritli (Turkey) and Rashid Aghamaliyev (Azerbaijan).

If for some reason you cannot come to the premiere, you are very welcome to attend the screening in Azerbaijan Union of Cinematographers on January 17. The film screening will be also held in Salaam Cinema Baku on January 18. These screenings will be very special too.

