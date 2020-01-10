By Laman Ismayilova

Chinese New Year has been solemnly marked in the National Carpet Museum. Co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Carpet Museum, the festivity was attended by prominent public and cultural figures.

Addressing the event, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Guo Min spoke about the traditions of the celebration of the Chinese New Year. He stressed that the traditions of the Spring Festival are rich and diverse. Many countries celebrate the Lunar New Year which starts on the First new moon of the lunar calendar and ends after the first full moon approximately 15 days later. The Spring Festival allows peoples to get acquainted with Chinese traditions and culture.

The Ambassador expressed gratitude to the National Carpet Museum and the Confucius Institute in Baku for their assistance in holding this event.

Next, a video about the Spring Festival in China was presented to the guests of the evening. The event continued with a colorful music program, during which Chinese folk dances and musical compositions were performed.

The guests of the evening viewed exposition that displayed printed publications devoted to China, clothing samples, Chinese traditional dolls, embroidery products, photographs with magnificent landscapes of China. Along with this, guests could take part in various master classes. The festival will last until January 18.

Chinese New Year or Lunar New Year is a popular festival that marks the beginning of the New Year.

During this time people visit their family and friends, cook special meals, enjoy firework displays, and give gifts.

Chinese New Year 2020 begins on January 25, marking the Year of the White Metal Rat. It is considered the first of all zodiac animals. As legend says, the Rat tricked the Ox into giving him a ride. As they arrived at the finish line, Rat jumped down and landed ahead of Ox, becoming first. The Year of the White Metal Rat will bring us creative energy and prosperity.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz