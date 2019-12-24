By Laman Ismayilova

Trend of the Year 2019 Awards has been solemnly held at Telequlle Restaurant.

The Trend of the Year Award, established by Caspian Events Group (Ayaz Mammadov and Tural Alakbarov), is a prize for success throughout the year in the fields of culture and art, theater and cinema, pop and folk art, television and radio, business and tourism, medicine and cosmetology, fashion and beauty industries, etc.

The prize winners were determined by voting in social networks and media monitoring, Trend Life reported.

For the second year in a row, Trend News Agency's correspondent Vugar Imanov has won a prize in "Trend Journalist of the Year" nomination.

Other winners included rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory Siyavush Karimi, Honored Artist, fashion designer Fakhriya Khalafova, People's Artists Hamida Omarova, Malakhanum Eyyubova, Faik Aghayev, honored artists Manana Japaridze, Sanuber Iskandarli, Elza Seyidjahan, kickboxer Eduard Mammadov, TV presenter Saleh Bagirov, singer and TV presenter Rosa Zargarli, singers Natavan Khabibi, Aysel Alizade, Abdul Khalid, Elvin Mirzazade, dancer Fatima Fataliyeva and others.

The evening was hosted by honored artists Elnur Kerimov and Rashad Ilyasov, who were also awarded. Spectacular concert was held as part of the event.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az,Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

