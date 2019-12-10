By Laman Ismayilova

The City of Winds welcomes the holiday season with the country's highest holiday tree.

This year the highest New Year tree will be installed on Azneft Square.

The height of the tree is 34 meters. The tree will be installed on December 15.

In addition, many other trees will set up in the capital's parks and recreation centers.

New Year is a wonderful holiday that reminds everyone about their childhood.

Azerbaijan meets New Year with fireworks at the Baku Boulevard that start after the Clock Tower chimes midnight.

Every year thousands of people gather in the city center to view how spectacular fireworks paint the cold winter sky over the city with bright colors, immersing visitors in the New Year’s atmosphere.

---

