Azerbaijani pastries have enjoyed great success at the World of Food 2019 Culinary Festival held in Abu Dhabi.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Culinary Guild Ilkin Akbarzade delighted sweet lovers with 55 national desserts.

The festival's guests enjoyed various kinds of shakarbura, pakhlava and much more.

As part of the festival, chefs from 56 countries presented 2586 desserts at the world's largest table of national sweets. This was officially confirmed by Guinness World Records.

"I am proud of this achievement that Azerbaijan represented in World of Food, and together with our national sweets entered the Guinness Book of Records. This is a great achievement for our country and national culinary," Akbarzade told Trend Life.

Pastries hold a special place on the table of many Azerbaijanis.Sweet, savory, tangy – whichever your pick, you're sure to find something exciting to tickle your taste buds. So, if you are a sweet tooth you won't be disappointed.

Nothing quite satisfies the sweet tooth like the taste of shakarbura. This sweet pastry is filled with ground almonds, hazelnuts, or walnuts, and sugar.

Pakhlava is another festive dessert made for spring holiday.The pastry is made of paper-thin layers, chopped nuts and honey.

Each country's region has its own special recipe for pakhlava.

For example, Ganja pakhlava is characterized by its stuffing prepared of almond, sugar and cinnamon, baking on a copper tray over a campfire and consisting of 18 layers of pastry.

Badambura is an unbelievably delicious treat. This multilayered pastry is filled with almonds meal, sugar, and ground cardamom.

