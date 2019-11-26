By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous designers have gathered at the Stone Chronicle Museum to enjoy the 10th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week.

This time, fashion designers from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia and Russia fascinated fashion lovers with stunning spring-summer collections 2020, Trend Life reported.

The day opened with a show of the Kazakh brand "Nomad Homme +". Despite the fact that the brand is positioning itself as a male, women's looks were also presented on the catwalk. Gorgeous outfits with cropped fit trousers combined the free spirit of the Bedouin deserts and a fleur of oriental charm.

Once again, Mak Mari has clearly demonstrated the reason why the whole world loves Georgian designers so much. Her collection combines both delicate feminine and sports images. Especially the designer was successful in trouser suits and overalls made of leather.

Once again, the shine of leather products filled the catwalk of Azerbaijan Fashion Week as part of the display of the Azerbaijani brand "Velor" showcased beautiful casual and evening outfits.

Georgian "Kashen" brand created an atmosphere of exceptional elegance and grace on the AFW catwalk.

Uzbek designer of men's suits Suhrob Habib managed to add brutality notes. As part of his show, guests enjoyed all wardrobe essentials for men, including stylish suits, luxurious tuxedos and much more.

Shan Couture fashion house, by designer Shukufa Abdullayeva, demonstrated monotone women's outfits with silver and gold embroidery. Shiny sequins perfectly combined with flesh-colored frills.

Russian brand "Ayza" showed another graceful collection, which included dresses made of tapestry fabric, as well as velor and velvet, which harmoniously looked with leather harnesses, belts with stones and metal buckles. It was impossible not to feel the influence of the East, manifested either in a print with a buta.

National bran "Scandar" closed the 10th anniversary season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week.

And if last season the designer shocked the audience with a collection dedicated to people with mental disorders, this time, Scandar once again recalled that fashion can be not only a manifestation of thoughtless glamour, but also carry an active life position and social message.

The fashion collection was dedicated to gender inequality and early forced marriages. Particularly important was the fact that this show was held on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, celebrated annually on November 25.

The culmination of the show was the bride's appearance in a 40-pound dress, completely covered with dolls as a sign of recognition of a woman only in the role of a continuer of the clan. All spectators became participants in a real fashion performance, throwing red carnations under the feet of the "bride".

Along with the main program of shows, the Azerbaijan Fashion Week, which has become a traditional showroom, was held, which gave boutiques, buyers, the press and just the guests of the Fashion Week an opportunity to communicate directly with designers, find out about the latest in the season, discover new names, and watch something new into the wardrobe, bypassing a long chain of intermediaries and saving time on searching.

Azerbaijan Fashion Week has become exactly the platform that united the efforts of all those who work in the fashion sector.

Besides the fashion shows, AFW showroom were available for the guests. The showroom allowed boutique owners, buyers, media representatives and guests of the fashion week to communicate with designers, discover new names and find something new for their wardrobe.

