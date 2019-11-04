By Laman Ismayilova

The Second Fantazia Festival, aimed at raising awareness about the importance of preserving cultural heritage, has solemnly opened in Baku.

The festival began with a conference on the country's architectural heritage at the Azerbaijani-French University (UFAZ).

Cultural and scientific figures, architects and specialists, representatives of diplomatic missions took part in the event. Many presentations were made at the conference.

Speaking about the festival, head of the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas stressed that great attention is paid to preserving the historical and cultural heritage in the country, and the festival will contribute to this process.

Piet Jaspaert, Vice-President of Pan-European Federation for Heritage stressed the significance of preserving the national cultural heritage for future generations.

Icherisher together with the Shirvanshahs Palace and the Maiden’s Tower, historic center of Sheki with the Khan's Palace and Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape are among the country's architectural and historical monuments included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Speakers emphasized the importance of interest in protecting the cultural heritage of both government agencies and other interested individuals and organizations, all citizens of the country.

The guests then visited the open area in front of the Landmark Rotunda, where the temporary museum was first created. The museum highlighted a presentation of architecture of Baku buildings by a member of the board of the Azerbaijan Union of Architects, Designer's Union, chairman of the Azerbaijan Association of Young Architects, doctor of art history, architect Elchin Aliyev.

The main purpose of Fantazia Festival, named after Baku's famous bath house protected building, is to raise awareness on the need to showcase and to preserve cultural heritage. This year's festival coincides with the Eastern Partnership's 10th anniversary.

The festival features with various photo exhibitions, film screenings, concerts and theater performances, master classes at the university.

As part of the festival, numerous art projects, debates and film screenings are held in Ganja. Moreover, the festival's guests are invited to the event dedicated to the Day of Albanian-Udinian Culture in the village of Nij, Gabala region.

The Second Fantazia Festival will run until November 15.The festival is organized in partnership with EU Member States and countries - France, Bulgaria, Italy, Finland, Belgium, Holland, Hungary, Moldova, Mexico, Argentina, Tajikistan, Venezuela, as well as local partners, including the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, the Main Baku City Culture Department and Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

The Second Fantazia Festival is sponsored by the Landmark Business Center. The festival's official partners include YARAT Contemporary Art Space, Salaam Cinema, Ganja Municipality, Albanian-Udinian Christian Community, Casa Batlo Barcelona, and AEDOS. The festival's scientific partners are Ca' Foscari University, Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Azerbaijan-France University (UFZ), and Ganja State University.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.

