By Laman Ismayilova

The works of great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli have been reflected through carpet waving art. The exhibition held as part of the 11th Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival opened its door at the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, the world's first and only carpet museum.

Tariyel Bashirov, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, presented the guests with a beautiful rug inspired by the prominent composer. The image of the carpet was designed by world famous artist Tahir Salahov

Elnara Dadashova, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, famous composer, spoke about the life and work of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, his invaluable contribution to national culture and the development of the musical sphere.

The evening continued with gala concert that brought together young soloists from the Children's Museum Department and the vocal school of the national artist Fidan Hajiyeva.

A puppet show with an excerpt from Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s operetta "If Not This One, Then That One" was presented to the viewers.

After the presentation, young spectators took part in master classes by masters of decorative and applied art.

The Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival is timed to the birth anniversary of Hajibeyli who is considered to be the father of Azerbaijan’s classical music.

Within the framework of the festival, about 40 events are being held with the participation of famous musicians and bands from the U.S., Russia, China, Turkey, Italy, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Ukraine and Georgia.

Among them are the Cukurova State Symphony Orchestra, Silk Road Philharmonic Ensemble, Sergey Roldugin, Khatia Buniatishvili, Alena Bayeva, Miroslav Kultyshev, Sergey Dogadin, Philipp Kopachevsky, Velichka Yotcheva, Evgeny Avramenko, Lorenzo Tatsieri, Dmitri Khokhlov, Alexander Hajiyev, Margarita Alexandrovich, Murat Salim Tokac, Regina Rustamova, Jabrayil Ibrisov, Giorgi Chelidze, Umid Israfilov and others.

The 11th Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival will last until September 30.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz