The 34th meeting of the CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States) Council for Cultural Cooperation is underway in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Head of the Office of Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry Fikrat Babayev and the Ministry's adviser for work with the international organizations Araz Baghirli participated in the meeting, Azertag reported.

First Deputy Culture Minister of Belarus Natalia Karchevskaya provided insight into the meeting’s agenda.

Then the Cultural Minister of Tajikistan Shamsaddin Orumbekzade welcomed the participants on behalf of the government.

Further, Fikrat Babayev and the heads of the delegations of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan spoke on the agenda.

High on the meeting’s agenda was cooperation among CIS countries in the cultural sphere in the 2021-2025s. The sides exchanged views on preservation of cultural and historical heritage, museum work, the library sphere, theater and concert activities, visual arts, publishing, information, music and cinema.

The interstate program "Cultural Capitals of the CIS" was also reviewed.

Natalia Karchevskaya said that this year the program will be implemented in Brest, Belarus.

Vice Minister of the minister of culture and sports of Kazakhstan Nurkisa Daueshov spoke about the preparations for the program in the city of Shimkend, which will become the cultural capital of the CIS countries in 2020.

The members of the council also discussed participation in events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Victory Territory project at the Victory Museum in Russia.

