The World Beauty Congress (WBC) is pleased to announce prestigious Most Fashionable Award.

As the President of the World Beauty Congress (WBC) and Director General of the Azerbaijan Fashion Association Zamir Huseynov stressed, the main goal of the project is to discover personalities who have achieved success in various fields and can share their experience with others, Trend Life reported.

The award ceremony will take place in February 2020 in Romanian Timisoara, a city with a special culture, named "European Capital of Culture - 2021."

Most Fashionable is not just to identify the best, but in a special atmosphere of integration of professionals from various fields of human activity that allows exchange with unique experience and knowledge, enriching yourself and your business.

At the gala evening, the participants of the event will have a chance to share experience and skills ahead of the ceremony.

"The idea and initiative of the award are supported by many leading businessmen, media personalities in Europe and America, in particular Michael Nobel himself, as well as Hollywood stars. However, before this, Most Fashionable needs to find its own winners, "Huseynov said.

The system of transparent voting, with the participation of the nominees’ profiles in İnstagram and Facebook, will determine the best ones in a variety of nominations in different countries. Each nomination has its own jury.

From September 23 to October 23, the choice of the Top 5 in each nomination will be determined according to the following system: each of the three authoritative members of the jury will chose one nominee in the Top 5.

The Organizing Committee will announce the fourth finalist while the last finalist will be determined by voting in social networks (Instagram and Facebook), where the nominee with the highest combined number of likes, will enter the Top 5.

After the selection of the Top 5, the cards of all finalists will be again posted on social networks, and the one who gets the most likes will become the winner of the Most Fashionable Awards.

The best ones will come to Romania, where on the stage of the magnificent opera house Opera Timisoara they will receive the Most Fashionable Awards, along with their colleagues from other countries.

The three-day program of this event in Romania will include a 6-hour gala dinner, where all participants will be able to get acquainted both with their colleagues and with representatives of interesting nominations.

Representatives of wine companies will be presented to hotels and restaurants, hotel representatives will get acquainted with foreign travel companies, award winners in their countries, actresses and actors will be presented to foreign directors and film producers and so on in all categories.

Most Fashionable Awards features 88 nominations, including "Most fashionable public figure (male/female), " Most fashionable model (male/female)", "Most fashionable fashion designer", "Most fashionable stylist", "Most fashionable makeup artist", "Most fashionable actor, "Most fashionable actress", "Most fashionable movie director", etc.

