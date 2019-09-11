By Laman Ismayilova

Nowadays environmental problems are increasingly complex and new approaches and tools are needed to achieve sustainable solutions to protect the environment. Environmental protection has become a social problem that needs to be solved urgently.

The Nargis publishing house addresses environmental challenges that impact human well-being in a unique way.

The exhibition dedicated to the problem of environmental protection opened at Baku Seaside Boulevard on September 10.

The eco project organized by the Nargis publishing house is timed to the release of the 63rd issue of the Nargis magazine, dedicated to the theme of "Ecology", Trend reported.

Founder of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva is on the cover of the magazine. Within the framework of the project, eight talented sculptors showcased 13 installations from industrial waste.

Some 150 guests, including partners and friends of Nargis magazine, representatives of foreign embassies in Azerbaijan, representatives of ministries, artists and gallerists attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov suggested an eco project for further cooperation with Nargis publishing house within the education system. Following, the team of Nargis magazine and Editor in Chief of Nargis Magazine Ulviyya Mahmudova planted an olive tree on the boulevard.

The eco project Make the Earth Smile comprises 13 art installations reflecting 13 critical spheres of human life, in which human particularly harms the Earth.

The project aims to teach the young generation a new lifestyle, which eventually will lead to positive impact. The exhibition brilliantly increases awareness and action around environmental challenges through art.

The Nargis team supports ecological brands, saves natural resources, and feels responsible to use the platform with a wide readership to raise awareness about how much each of us can do to save the Mother Earth.

Nargis brochures, which describe 13 useful habits were distributed at the exhibition. The number 13 was chosen not by chance – on December 13 Nargis magazine celebrates its birthday.

This was not the first exhibition organized by Nargis team: this April, the Nargis publishing house presented an exhibition of exclusive photographs taken in six years of the magazine's existence in Istanbul, and in July a charity exhibition Women, Children and Well-Being took place in the Museum of Modern Art in Baku, part of the photo sales profit was sent to the charity fund Nargis.

Make the Earth Smile Recycling Exhibition by Nargis is opened from September 9 to October 5. Admission is free.

