TURKSOY Youth Chamber Orchestra is currently on tour in various countries. The Orchestra will perform on the stage of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall on September 9.

Before coming to Azerbaijan, the musicians will delight music lovers in Almaty (Kazakhstan) on September 6.

From August 27 to September 2, the Orchestra successfully performed in the Kazakhstan’ Shymkent, Turkistan and Taraz as well as in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) on September 4.

TURKSOY Youth Chamber Orchestra was founded in 2010. The orchestra gave about sixty concerts in many cities around the world. The members of the orchestra are talented musicians from the TURKSOY member countries.

The conductors include Mustafa Mehmandarov (Azerbaijan), Anvar Akbarov (Kazakhstan) and Renat Salavatov (Russia).

This year, the tour of the TURKSOY Youth Chamber Orchestra is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the formation of the Turkic Council.

TURKSOY is an international cultural organization of countries with Turkic populations, whose speaking languages belong to the Turkic language family.

The organization has its roots going back to the 1992 meetings in Baku and Istanbul, where the ministers of culture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, and Turkmenistan declared their commitment to cooperate in a joint cultural framework.

TURKSOY was subsequently established by an agreement signed on July 12, 1993, in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

