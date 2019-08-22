By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The New Wave international contest of young pop singers has been a major event on the cultural scene of Russia, in neighboring countries and beyond for many years.

The great interest of millions of viewers cheering for participants is the indication that the New Wave has become a highly anticipated annual international music award.

People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Yusif Eyvazov and People’s Artist of Russia Anna Netrebko, who are considered world opera stars, along with other well-known Russian singers, will perform at the opening ceremony of the New Wave 2019 international contest of young pop singers in Sochi, Russia.

Yusif Eyvazov, who is a dramatic tenor, finished his 2018-2019 season by performing Maurizio (“Adriana Lecouvreur” opera) in a concert at the Salzburg Festival.

Eyvazov´s repertoire includes the roles of Alfredo in “La Traviata”, Cavaradossi in “Tosca”, Renato des Grieux in “Manon Lescaut”, Kalaf in “Turandot”, Andrea Chenier in “Andrea Chenier”, Rodolfo in “La Boheme”, Don Carlos in “Don Carlos” and many others.

New Wave 2019 competition will be held from August 24 to 29. Singer Aysel Mammadova (AISEL) will represent Azerbaijan.

Aysel Mammadova, known professionally by her stage name AISEL, is an Azerbaijani singer, songwriter and musician. She was raised in a musical family and attended the State Conservatory in Baku. Mammadova specializes in ethno-jazz and has performed in numerous jazz festivals around the world.

On November 8, 2017, she was chosen to represent Azerbaijan at the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon with “X My Heart” song.

The gala concert in honor of the 18th anniversary of the New Wave International Contest will bring together the most popular artists, including Philipp Kirkorov, LOBODA, Glukoza, Nikolai Baskov, Sergey Lazarev, Yusif Eyvazov, Anna Netrebko, Yulianna Karaulova and many others.

