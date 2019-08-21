By Laman Ismayilova

Salam International Youth Film Festival will be held in Baku on September 2-5. Up to 300 young people (13-17 years old) from ten countries were invited to participate in the festival.

The project is co-organized by Narimanfilm Studio with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Azerbaijan Cinematographers Union, Pasha Holding LLC, and others, Azertag reported.

During the festival, young people will choose the winners by voting as a jury. Along with film screenings, practical sessions, entertainment programs and excursions will be organized as part of the festival.

Salam International Youth Film Festival aims to promote Azerbaijan's culture, educate young people in accordance with national, spiritual and world values and establish friendly ties with other countries.

The opening ceremony of the festival will take place on September 2 at the CinemaPlus Amburan Mall. Those wishing to register may apply to the Narimanfilm Studio by August 25.

Narimanfilm production company was founded in 1994. The company has an experienced team of writers, directors, producers, technicians and designers whose goals are to work with clients and partners to provide the best possible solution.

