YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites art lovers to enjoy exciting works by young artists on July 20.

The exhibition is organized as part of the Little YARAT and Little Master projects.

Inspired by the works of Babi Badalov, Vajiko Chachkhiani and Ashraf Murad’s personal exhibition "Love and Protest", presented at the 20th-21st Century Azerbaijani Painting Museum, young artists created fantastic art works that wont left anyone indifferent.

Baku residents and the city's guests also have chance to take part in an exciting entertainment program. Admission is free.

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally. Based in Baku, YARAT (meaning CREATE in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

The organization realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals.

The organization facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

