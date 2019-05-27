By Laman Ismayilova

"Word" literary project was presented in a new format at Art Gallery Hotel on May 24.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Director of the project Nigar Hasanzade expressed her gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for supporting the literary project. She noted that this time the project gathered only young authors.

Speaking about the new concept, Hasanzade said that it implies holding open days for young authors, where they can meet with their friends, colleagues and the project management, share useful information, ask questions of interest and read their new works twice a month in a cozy cafe at Art Gallery Hotel. Sattart Cafe will serve guests free of charge on these days.

She emphasized that the "Word" literary project aims to unite the talented young people who write both in native and foreign languages, and support the emergence of new creative intellectuals in the country.

“We invite all young authors who believe in their talent to become part of our writing and talented family called "Word" and actively participate in the development and prosperity of the project, which, over the 3 years, has not only made a significant contribution to the support and development of domestic fiction, but also managed to change the fate of many young people participating in it," said Hasanzade.

Young poets then read out their poems. Leyla Aliyeva also read some of her poems.

Then young writers presented their books to Leyla Aliyeva.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz