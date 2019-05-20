By Laman Ismayilova

The first season of the country's most versatile fashion project, Baku Fashion Expo 2019, will be held at the International Mugham Center on May 24-27.

The project offers a unique platform for free expression in any form, including exhibitions, installations, master classes, fashion shows or design showrooms, Trend Life reported.

This season will be remembered by all visitors for the unique exposition provided by Alexander Stephanie, a private collector of the Versace fashion brand. Alexander Stephanie will bring in Baku a unique selection of dresses belonging to the Gianni Versace era since the founding of the Fashion House to this day. The exhibition is a kind of reflection of all the works of Gianni.

Along with the museum collection of Azerbaijani national costumes from collector Natavan Aliyeva, a retrospective of the world famous Italian brand will be presented.

Moreover, a unique mix of virtual reality and fashion will be also presented as part of the project. Viewers will be able to enjoy a colorful virtual reality show by illustrator Gunel Huseynova, accompanied by a mono show of Mirana Atelier Alta Moda brand.

During the event, both young and well-known local brands will present their collections. Fashion designers from many countries will take part in the event.

The project is organized the Azerbaijan Fashion Designers Association with the support of HUAWEI, presenting a new line of its flagship smartphones, HUAWEI P30. They are equipped with LEICA unique super sensitive cameras with the ability to zoom up to 50 times. Shots to be made during the event will demonstrate the high quality of HUAWEI P30 series.

