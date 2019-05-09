By Laman Ismayilova

A documentary "Light Born Out of Suffering" has been presented at Shuvalan Cultural House.

The film screening was organized by Baku Main Cultural Department, Trend Life reported.

The event was timed to the 120th anniversary of the birth of the prominent representative of Azerbaijani literature, the great poet, writer and playwright Jafar Jabbarli.

At the evening, the director of the Jafar Jabbarli House-Museum Gamar Bagirova spoke about the life and creative activity of the writer.

Speaking on behalf of the film crew, the documentary director and scriptwriter Babek Abbaszade and artistic director Tahir Tahirovich said that the documentary film tells about Jafar Jabbarli’s participation in the political processes of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, his activity as the editor of "Istiqlal" newspaper, as well as about the unknown pages of his life.

Afterwards, the film was presented to the audience. The documentary aroused great interest among the viewers.

