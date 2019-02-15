By Laman Ismayilova

The Mariinsky Theater Second Stage invites you to enjoy the ballet of Azerbaijani composer Arif Melikov.

The ballet "Legend of Love" will be staged on March 23 as part of the 18th International Mariinsky Ballet Festival, Trend Life reported.

The international ballet festival will be held on March 21-31.

The Mariinsky Ballet Festival is one of the most significant events in the ballet season, drawing ballet-lovers from all over the world to St Petersburg.

The main strategy of the festival is to attract stars of world ballet to Russia’s cultural capital.

The author of a libretto is playwright Nazim Hikmet. His libretto is based on his own version of drama "Farhad and Shirin".

In 1958, Arif Melikov began work on a ballet that lasted two years.

The premiere of the ballet took place on March 23, 1961 at the Mariinsky Theater.

