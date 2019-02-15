By Laman Ismayilova

Famous Azerbaijani designer Rufat Ismayil took part in the New York Fashion Week.

His collection "Butterfly Effect" was presented as part of the fashion show, Trend Life reported.

The fashion collection was inspired by the Monarch butterfly, which he saw during one of his visits to North America. Black, orange and white pattern can be seen in the fabrics.

The fashion collection features orange, emerald green and black colors.

While creating these looks, the designer used luxurious materials, such as crepe-chiffon, silk and fabrics, custom-made with a pattern of the wings of a Monarch butterfly.

Talking about the collection of the autumn-winter 2019-2020 season, Rufat Ismayil stressed that it is for strong, strong-willed and mysterious women who will tease with their breathtaking appearance, while being inaccessible.

Rufat Ismayil became the first and only Azerbaijani and Turkish designer to date, whose collections were shown at such significant events in the fashion world as Italian, Dubai, Turkish, Iranian, Beirut fashion weeks.

For the first time, Rufat Ismayil represented Azerbaijan at the New York Fashion Week on September 7, 2018.

His fashion collection "Power of Fire" stunned fashion lovers.

Rufat Ismayil is the Creative Director and Co-Founder of AFFFAIR brand. He is involved in the Collection Design and leads the innovative and creative lab of the garment production line.

As a teenager he started modeling for fashion houses, which brought him the title of Best Model of Azerbaijan in 2000. He continued working as a model for major names such as Paco Rabanne and Valentine Yudashkin. Soon his passion for fashion shifted from modeling to creating his own looks.

He decided to move to Istanbul to pursue the launch of his own label. That has been the beginning of "AFFFAIR" as it is now. Rufat is involved in all the areas of establishing a collection from design and creative direction, to being in charge of the textiles and garment production factory.

Moreover, Rufat Ismayil was recognized as the best Turkish designer by Turkish Association of Fashion Designers.

Rufat presented his unique and imaginative collections in Italy, Iran, Turkey, UAE and other countries.

His men's clothing collection was shown at Pitti Uomo 2015, the most important International event for menswear and men accessories collections.

The world's leading fashion publications, including Vogue magazine (Italy) wrote about fashion collection created by the Azerbaijani designer.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz