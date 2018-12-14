By Laman Ismayilova

The first audition for the beauty contest Miss & Mister Top Model Azerbaijan 2019 was held in Baku.

More than 40 young men and women participated in the casting, Trend Life reported.

The jury included Director of Miss & Mister Top Model Azerbaijan Ali Rzayev, founder of the national beauty contest Miss Azerbaijan Amil Abbasov, actor, screenwriter and host Anar Khalilov, singers Elvin Babazade and Sami Oruj, photographer Rustam Gulizade, Miss Turkvision 2018 Kenul Alakbarova, actor and model Parviz Aliyev, winners of beauty contests Ramina Abbasova and Fidan Talibova.

As the result of the first casting, 12 young men and 8 women reached the semi-final. The second audition will take place on December 16 at VELVET Club.

The event starts at 15:00.

