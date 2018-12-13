By Laman Ismayilova

Russian and Belarus circus artists will come to Azerbaijan for the New Year celebrations.

The event will be held at Baku State Circus from December 28 to January 13, Report.az informed.

The circus show will feature trained animals, air acrobats. Unique laser and light effects, funny clowns, and beloved winter characters Santa Claus and Snow Maiden await the guests of the show.

Tickets for the winter program vary between 10, 12, 15 to 20 AZN ($ 6, 7,8, 12).

The Baku State Circus is the main arena for circus art in Baku.

In 1945, a collective of Azerbaijani circus was organized, and it comprised of actors, who performed tricks in the circus and amateur participants with artistic skills.

In 1967, a building was constructed specially for the circus, and it is still functioning. At that time, it was not only the most modern and technically advanced structure, but also the first largest permanent circus in the Middle East. Even the building of the Great Moscow Circus was designed according to the Baku project, and only in 1971.

For modern times and even by the standards of today's technology, the Baku circus is quite competitive - this is evidenced by numerous shows with complex stunts.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz