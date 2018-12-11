By Laman Ismayilova

A unique exhibition "Germanaijan. German Heritage and Architecture in Azerbaijan" will open in Kapellhaus on December 13.

The event is organized as part of the bicentennial anniversary of German settlements in the Caucasus by the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Azerbaijan, financed by the Cultural Preservation programme of the Federal Foreign Office and supported by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and Goethe-Zentrum Baku / Kapellhaus, Day.az reported.

The exhibition is a tribute to the hard work, endurance and creativity of the German people who in search of a better life migrated to the Caucasus. The exhibition seeks answers to the questions: who were these people and what is their legacy in modern Azerbaijan?

Germanaijan presents the blend of artistic interventions and contemporary documentation into the historical narrative. The exhibition includes projects by Chinara Majidova, Leyli Salayeva, Samir Salahov (Azerbaijan), Xenia Fink (Germany), Thomas Marsden (UK).

The event will last till February 16, 2019.

Exhibition regular hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 13:00 to 19:00. Admission is free.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz