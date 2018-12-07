By Laman Ismayilova

A book about famous Azerbaijani poet and playwright of the early 20th century Huseyn Javid was published in Kazakhstan.

The presentation took place at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University

The poems were translated into Kazakh language by Assistant Professor of Kazakh National University Torali Kydyr, together with undergraduates and representatives of the Azerbaijan Academy of Turkic Peoples.

Poems were read by students of the Eastern Faculty of Kazakh National University.

Romantic, extraordinary talented poet and playwright Huseyn Javid dedicated immortal works to the Azerbaijani people.

The presentation was attended by Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov, academic-secretary of Department of Social Sciences at Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) academician Teymur Karimli, Consul of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Almaty Ramil Rzayev, Dean of the Faculty of Oriental Studies at Kazakh National University Ikhtiyar Paltore and other official guests.

The ceremony was held at a high level. This proves once again true friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and the fruitful work of the Kazakh National University.

By the way, the rector of the university Galymkayyr Mutanov translated his poems into the Azerbaijani language.

Commemorative medals were also awarded to the participants of the event.

Huseyn Javid was one of the founders of the progressive romanticism movement in the contemporary Azerbaijani literature.

His works bear the ideas of humanism, love for homeland, philosophical poems, historical drama, opening a new page in Azerbaijan's literature and drama.

Javid's first book of lyrical poems, titled "The Past Days" was published in 1913.

However Huseyn Javid was known more as a playwright. In his literary tragedy Sheikh Sanan (1914), he philosophized about the idea of a universal religion to lift the inter-religious barrier between human beings.

His most famous creation was "The Satan", written in 1918, the work exposing all oppressive forces as the supporters of "humans are wolves to each other" philosophy and "the 20th century cultural savages", and summarized them in the character of Satan.

Huseyn Javid wrote a number of historical epics, such as "The Prophet" (1922), "Timur" (1925), "Sayavush" (1933) and "Khayyam " (1935).

In his plays "The Prophet" and "The Satan", Huseyn Javid brilliantly used dialogues as a tool to make confrontations between opposing views.

Javid was arrested in 1937 on trumped-up charges of being a "founding member of a counter-revolutionary group that was plotting an overthrow of the Soviet power". His arrest was a part of the nationwide campaign of purge against intelligentsia.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz