Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will host the treasure of world opera "Troubadour" by Giuseppe Verdi on December 8.

The opera will bring together opera stars of three countries - Azerbaijan, Belarus and Uzbekistan, Trend Life reported.

Famous Belarusian vocalist, lead singer of the National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater of Belarus Tatiana Tretyak will play the role of Leonor.

A leading soloist of the State Academic Bolshoi Theater, People’s Artist of Uzbekistan, Ramiz Usmanov was invited to play the role of Manrico.

The leading soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater - People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Akram Poladov, honored artists Sabina Vahabzade, Tural Agasiyev, as well as soloists Taleh Yahyayev, Nina Makarova and others. The play will be conducted by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, laureate of international competitions of conductors Eyyub Guliyev.

"Troubadour" is an opera in four acts by Giuseppe Verdi to an Italian libretto largely written by Salvadore Cammarano, based on the play El trovador (1836) by Antonio García Gutiérrez. It was Gutiérrez's most successful play, one which Verdi scholar Julian Budden describes as "a high flown, sprawling melodrama flamboyantly defiant of the Aristotelian unities, packed with all manner of fantastic and bizarre incident."

