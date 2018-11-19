By Laman Ismayilova

Famous Azerbaijani singer Tarana Mahmudova will give a concert at the International Mugham Center on November 28.

The evening of jazz is dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the creative activity of Tarana Mahmudova, Trend Life reported.

The concert program will feature Azerbaijani folk compositions in jazz processing and modern jazz pieces. The performance will be accompanied by world-class bass guitarist, jazzman Linley Marthe (France), famous drummer, participant and laureate of the international festivals Zaza Tserdtsvadze (Georgia) and talented pianist Elbey Mammadzade (Azerbaijan).

Linley Marthe was born on the exotic island of Mauritius. His musical style is passion, virtuosity and a unique sense of rhythm.

Thanks to fantastic hearing and natural technique, he reached incredible heights in modern bass guitar performance. During his musical career, Linley Marthe collaborated with such famous musicians as François Jeanneau, Lionel Belmondo, Stéphane Belmondo, Eric Bensoussan, Antoine Hervé, Marc Berthoumieux, Sylvain Beuf, Flavio Boltro, Jean-Pierre Como, Laurent Coq, Jean-Pierre Como, Laurent Coq, Mar-Berthoumieux, Flavio Boltro, Jean-Pierre Como, Laurent Coq Christian Escoudé, Denis Leloup, Francis Lockwood, Nicolas Genest, Nguyên Lê, Olivier Ker Ourio and many others.

Zaza Tserdtsvadze worked with such famous musicians as Tony O'Malley, Frank Collins, Neil Hubbard, ZumbaLand and many others at such festivals as the International Blues Challenge (Memphis, the USA), Good Wood Fest (UK), Ronny Scott's club (UK), 606 Jazz Cafe(UK), Jazz Keller Club (Germany), Odda Blues Fest (Norway), Saulkrasti Jazz Fest (LV), Sierra Blues Fest (Swiss), Black Sea Jazz Fest (Geo), Tbilisi Jazz Fest, Lotus Jazz Fest(PL)

The concert starts at 20:00.

Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices of the city and online: www.iticket.az

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

