By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra will give a concert on November 24.

The orchestra will be conducted by People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Rauf Abdullayev and talented pianist, laureate of international competitions Philip Kopachevsky, Day.Az reported.

Many operas, ballets and symphonies by Azerbaijani composers were performed for the first time both at home and abroad under Abdullayev’s supervision.

A soloist of the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic, Philipp Kopachevsky had won audience admiration in Russia, Great Britain, Germany, the U.S., the Netherlands, France, Italy and other countries.

The concert will feature works by famous classical composers Karl Weber, Ludwig van Beethoven and Franz Schubert.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office of the city and on the website İticket.az.

The concert starts at 19:00.

Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli was formed in 1920 being one of the first orchestras in the Soviet Union, at the request of composer Uzeyir after whom it was later named. The orchestra was organized in July, 1920. The first master of the orchestra was an experienced conductor M. I. Chernyakhovski.

Authors of many great works of world's music such as G.Mahler, I.Stravinski, C.Debussy, A.Bruckner, J. Brahms and others occupy honorable place in the repertoire of the orchestra. The orchestra is an active participant of "Music of the XX century" organized by R.Abdullayev and "Festival of M.L.Rostropovich" which is held annually. Since 2007 the orchestra has participated in summer festivals In Italy.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz