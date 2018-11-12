By Narmina Mammadova

The Kids Fashion Week - Azerbaijan Kids Fashion Week 2018, organized by Star Kids Group, will be held at the Pullman Hotel from November 16 to 18, Trend Life reported.

As many as 300 young models will take part in Azerbaijan Kids Fashion Week 2018. The works of 70 fashion designers and world brands will be presented there. The project author is head of Star Kids Group Aygun Aliyeva.

Children on the podium are no longer a surprise. Today, Children's Fashion Weeks have acquired a global scale, and participation in them is considered prestigious. More and more parents send their children to the modeling business.

This is an interesting hobby for a kid, and for adults - taking care of the future of their child. If the baby does not want to work in this industry in the future, he will gain valuable experience of behavior in public, will win shyness and believe in himself. Podium teaches children to the beautiful, brings a sense of style. Rehearsals and performances teach responsibility, mutual assistance and teamwork.

The main goals of Azerbaijan Kids Fashion Week are aesthetic education of the younger generation, an opportunity for designers to express themselves.

Informational support - Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az, Azernews.az

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz