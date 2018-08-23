By Laman Ismayilova

Every Friday, Azerbaijan’s favorite artists share their impressions of French films screened at the Landmark's outdoor terrace within the framework of the "Mon cinema français" project.

The project is co-organized by the French Embassy in Azerbaijan and the French Institute and Landmark Hotel Baku in cooperation with the bright representatives of the artistic world of the country.

Azerbaijani photographer Rustam Huseynov attended the screening of the film "Breathless" by Jean-Luc Godard on August 17, Day.Az reported.

"Breathless" is a 1960 French New Wave crime drama film written and directed by Jean-Luc Godard about a wandering criminal (Jean-Paul Belmondo) and his American girlfriend (Jean Seberg). It was Godard's first feature-length work and represented Belmondo's breakthrough as an actor.

Breathless was one of the earliest, most influential examples of French New Wave (nouvelle vague) cinema. The film attracted much attention for its bold visual style, which included unconventional use of jump cuts.

A fully restored version of the film was released in the U.S. for its 50th anniversary in May 2010. When originally released in France, the film attracted over 2 million viewers.

The film screening was traditionally held in a cozy hall, but unlike previous sessions, the spectators who overflowed the venue also enjoyed an exhibition of monochrome photos taken by Rustam Huseynov.

Notably, the French films are presented to Baku movie lovers every Friday throughout August and September.

Another film of French director "My Life to Live" will be screened on August 24. Azerbaijani film director and producer Isa Jabbarov will join the film screening.

On August 31, the film director Teymur Hajiyev will present the film by Jean-Pierre Melville "The Red Circle". Famous philosopher, audiovisual artist Teymur Daimi will attend the screening of the film by Leos Carax" Holy Motors" on September 7.

The film by Louis Malle "Lacombe Lucien" will be showcased on September 14. Azerbaijani architect, designer, art critic Elchin Aliyev will attend the film screening.

Acclaimed national film director Ilgar Safat will present film lovers the film by Robert Bresson "Money" on September 21.

Famous national actor and movie director Bahram Bagirzade will surprise the audience with the film by Francis Veber "The Toy" on September 28.

Azerbaijani film lover have a chance to see some of the greatest French films with English subtitles for free.

