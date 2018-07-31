By Laman Ismayilova

One of the picturesque corners of Azerbaijan - the city of Gabala once again opened its doors to the participants of the international music festival.

The 10th Gabala International Music Festival organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Gilan Holdinq gathered musicians from all over the world. Becoming a beautiful tradition, this festival with its grandiosity won a great sympathy of foreign and Azerbaijani musicians.

The festival program is very rich and diverse. The world famous conductors, singers and ensembles from Russia, Israel, the U.S., Switzerland, Austria, Cuba, Hungary, Turkey, Spain, Italy, Georgia, as well as well-known local musicians are invited to the music festival.

A chamber concert was held at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Centre on July 30. The concert held as part of "Support to youth" project featured talented young musicians of Azerbaijan Aliya Salmanova (piano), Alp Aliyev (piano), Sheida Aleskerova (flute), Elina Aliyeva (violin), Lala Miralayeva (violin), Janel Najafli ( violin), Fatima Aliyeva (piano), Natavan Hasanova (canon), Sevda Jabrailova (canon), Nargis Kengerli (piano), Elvin Najafov (viola) and Svetlana Ahmadova (pianoforte).

Works of young composers Aliya Salmanova and Arzu Abbasova as well as world-famous composers F.Shopen, N.Paganini, R.Shuman, M.Ravel, S.Rachmaninov, I.Brams, Zakir Bagirov sounded at the concert.

The audience applauded the performances of young musicians.

Within the framework of the festival, music lovers were also presented a concert of the Student Symphony Orchestra of the Baku Musical Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

Representatives of the festival organizing committee, local music lovers and guests of the city attended an open-air concert, held in front of the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center.

The concert opened with the overture of "Koroglu" opera by Uzeyir Hajibeyli. The Student Symphony Orchestra was conducted by Javad Tagizade.

Hajibeyov's symphonic poem "Caravan", Mardan's aria from Veten's opera by Gara Garayev and Jovdet Hajiyev, Concertino for flute and symphony orchestra by Otar Gordeli, Concerto for bassoon and chamber orchestra by Antonio Vivaldi, "Azerbaijan Capriccio" by Fikret Amirov , Elegy for violin and orchestra by Jules Massenet, Concertino for clarinet and orchestra by Karel Krautgartner and the song of Muslim Magomayev "Azerbaijan" were presented at the concert.

Performances by soloists Taleh Yakhyayev (baritone), Nazrin Amirli (flute), Kamran Mammadov (bassoon), Nadir Eyvazov (violin), and Emil Bagirov (clarinet) were greeted with applause of spectators.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

