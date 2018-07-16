By Laman Ismayilova

The work of the Azerbaijani photographer Aydin Sadikhov "In the middle of the Alps" is recognized as one of the best first International photo festival - the competition of the city of Chania (Crete) in the category "Landscape".

The exposition of the winners will be presented from August 28 to September 5 at the Center for Mediterranean Architecture.

The event organizers are the municipality of the city of Chania and Blank Wall Gallery.

The gallery aims to organize one group exhibition per month, presenting more than 70 photographs with original and inspired work each time.

Tens of thousands of photographers from all over the world took part in the contest, which was announced in March. The main goal is to represent the best works of photographers from all over the world every year, thus turning the city of Chania into the center of photo art.

In June 2018, the jury summed up the results and announced 320 winners representing 71 countries. The works were estimated in 16 categories: urban landscape, monochrome, fine art, street photography, landscape, travel, colors, portraits, wildlife, abstract, architecture, conceptual photography, documentary photo, macro, nature, panorama.

The jury consisted of famous international photographers, university professors and director of the gallery festival.

The works of Azerbaijani photographer were repeatedly recognized as the best at various international competitions.

Aydin Sadikhov is a member of the Azerbaijan Photographers Association. His personal exhibition entitled "BAKU: a city where traditions meet with modernity" opened in Athens this April.

The photographer presented the exhibition visitors unique historical architectural masterpieces of Baku, as well as modern buildings.

Through his works the photographer also wanted to show the architectural development of Baku city.

The event was widely covered in leading Greek media. The national photographer also became a guest of the local radio station ATHINA 984, where he spoke in detail about the exposition presented in Athens.

Notably, Blank Wall Gallery opened in Athens in 2014 in order to give photographers, worldwide, the opportunity to present their work and become known to an audience outside their country of origin.

---

