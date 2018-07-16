By Laman Ismayilova

Representatives of Azerbaijan successfully performed at the 4th International Festival of Arts-Fatti vedere in tutto il mondo (Show Yourself to the World) in the city of Rimini, Italy.

More than 260 contestants from Italy, Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and other countries took part in the festival.

A student of Nijar Seyidov, music school No. 3 named after Jovdad Hajiyev (specialty singing, teacher Solmaz Gasimova) and a member of the House of Culture of Bibiheybat village Ugur Mammadli (teacher Khanim Mammadova won first place at the festival, Trend Life reported.

Ugur Mammadli also received a memorable gift from the honorary member of the jury of the festival Fabio Lamborghini (a relative of the founder of the company "Lamborghini" - Ferruccio Lamborghini). By the decision of the jury he was awarded with the Cup of the Festival.

Rza Khosrovzade, the owner of the Grand Prix of the second International Festival of Arts of Arts "Testene Art Baku", who sang the composition of the chairman of the jury Victor Pelenyagra, composed specially for him, was also invited to Italy.

The gala concert of the 4th International Festival of Arts was held in the Republic of San Marino.

