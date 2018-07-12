By Laman Ismayilova

Artists of the Moscow Regional State Ballet Theater "Russian Ballet" Mstislav Arefiyev and Siori Fukuda, awarded the Grand Prix of the Second International Competition of Classical and National Dances named after Gamar Almasdzade in Baku.

“As part of the competition, Mstislav and Siori, having brilliantly performed compositions from classical and modern ballet, became the first and received the highest award - the Grand Prix of the competition. Actress Matisse Love won the second prize at the contest,” said the Culture Minister of the Moscow Region Oksana Kosareva.

Dancers from Azerbaijan, Turkey, the U.S., Bulgaria, Spain, Israel, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Japan took part in the competition organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and the Baku Academy of Choreography.

The contest was held among dancers from 16 to 26 years old. The best were also noted in the nominations - "Classical dance" (solo and duet), "National dance" (solo, duet, ensemble), and "Modern dance" (solo, duo, collective).

The first round of the competition was devoted to classics. Mstistislav Arefiev and Siori Fukuda brilliantly performed Adagio from the second act of the ballet "Swan Lake" and went on to the second round - modern choreography.

The international jury highly appreciated their dance performance to the music of the famous composer Joseph Costa "Fallen Leaves", set specially for the competition by Honored Artist of Russia, choreographer of the Russian Ballet Theater Dmitry Protsenko.

The result surpassed all expectations - young artists received the highest award of the Grand Prix. Another representative of the "Russian Ballet" Matisse Love won the second prize of the competition. She brilliantly demonstrated the variation from the ballet "Paquita" and the variation of Kitri from the ballet "Don Quixote". In the second round, she performed a modern dance to the song "No regrets" by Edith Piaf in the production of André Shermali.

The international jury consisted of People's Artist of the USSR and Russia Vyacheslav Gordeyev (jury chairman), People's Artists of Azerbaijan Rafiga Akhundova, Rosa Jalilova, Afag Melikova, People's Artist of Ukraine Boris Kolnoguzenko, Head of the Ballets Association of Bulgaria, representative of the Committee for National Dance Art of UNESCO Sylvia Tomova, Honored Artist of Estonia, member of the International Dance Council of UNESCO Vasily Medvedev, prima ballerina of the Israel State Ballet, artistic director of the International Union of Israeli choreographers Nina Gershman, Honored Artist of Russia and Azerbaijan Vitaly Akhundov.

Gamar Almaszade appeared in the ballet and became the first Azerbaijani ballerina.The Maiden Tower was composed specifically for Gamar by her husband, Afrasiyab Badalbeyli. At the age of 25, she performed the lead role in the ballet.

The ballet managed to attract a large audience. Yong ballerina conquered the hearts of all who have ever seen her on stage.

Almaszade had the kind of talent that appears once every hundred, no, thousand years. However, there's no easy path to success. She had to overcome many hurdles and difficulties.

When she was a young girl, the idea of becoming a ballerina was scandalous. Her father could not accept the fact that his daughter was performing onstage at the theater. Despite her father's objections, Gamar became Azerbaijan's first world-class ballerina.

