By Kamila Aliyeva

The Days of Italian Opera will be held in Baku on May 3-6 with the support of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture, the Italian Embassy and the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

On this occasion, a meeting of journalists with Italian Ambassador Augusto Massari took place at his residence on May 1.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to the organizers of such an interesting educational project, as the Days of Italian Opera in Baku.

“Azerbaijan is showing great interest in the culture and history of Italy, which cannot but rejoice. This brings our countries closer together. I am sure that this joint project will be a great success. From May 3 to 6 residents and guests of the capital will be able to see such masterpieces of the Italian opera as ‘Madama Butterfly’ and ‘The Barber of Seville’,” he noted.

Massari also noted that this year marks 150 years since the death of the famous Italian composer Gioacchino Rossini.

Within the framework of the Days of the Italian Opera, the opening of an exhibition of paintings will be held at the Opera and Ballet Theater, reflecting not only his musical works, but also artistic creativity.

The organizer of the exhibition is the Roman Opera House «Cara Italia, Alfin di Miro». The exhibition will also feature works by renowned artist Giorgio de Chirico and antique Italian costumes. The exhibition will take place on May 3-20.

A concert of the famous Italian organist, artistic director of the orchestra “I Pomeriggi Musicali” Maurizio Salerno will be held in the Hall of Chamber and Organ Music on May 4. He performed with concerts in the U.S., South America, Russia and Australia.

Within the framework of cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan, it is planned to hold an exhibition in Baku, where portraits of Shah Ismail and his son will be exhibited, according to Massari.

The portrait of Shah Ismail will be brought to Baku from the Uffizi Gallery in Florence.

The diplomat stressed that the holding of this exhibition is also planned taking into account the importance of Shah Ismail's personality for Azerbaijan.

It was noted that Italy is a country friendly to Azerbaijan, and the exhibition will be highly appreciated.

The diplomat added that negotiations are underway at this stage, therefore he cannot tell the exact date of the exhibition, but, perhaps, it will be held in October.

