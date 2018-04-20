By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space and British Council in Azerbaijan invites you to celebrate the birthday of the great British poet and playwright William Shakespeare

Wonderful music, theater performance and poetry await you on April 21.

For this night, YARAT has invited special guests, including Quantum Quartet.

Quantum Quartet includes talented musicians Elchin Abdullayev (1-st violin), Mammad Mahmudzade (second violin), Maria Kudryavseva (viola) and Tahmina Huduzade (cello).

Be prepared for pleasant surprises and unforgettable experiences!

This event is co-organized with the support of the British Council in Azerbaijan and the Russian Drama Theater.

If you have already visited YARAT Centre before, you probably guessed that the evening would be very unusual.

Programme:

19:00 Poetry reading and performance (first floor)

Performance by Quantum String Quartet (second floor)

“Mirrors and Reflections” contest (multifunctional room)

20:00 Theater performance (first floor)

Performance of the string quartet (second floor)

“Mirrors and refleсtions” contest (multifunctional room.)

21:30 Open microphone and buffet (cookies and tea)

The event starts at 19:00

Pre-registration is required (!)

For registration, please call:

012 505 14 14

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally. Based in Baku, YARAT (meaning CREATE in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

It realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals. YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

