Studies of Nargizava necropolis continue with interruptions for the third decade, and each time reveal new secrets of ancient inhabitants of Azerbaijan.

Studies conducted under the leadership of the corresponding member of the National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Veli Aliyev started from the site near the house of local resident Sahib Mirzaliyev, Sputnik.az reported.

During work on the territory of 32 square meters and at a depth of 40 centimeters, mixed finds and fragments of human remains were discovered.

At a depth of 60 centimeters archaeologists have identified graves with well-preserved skeletons of people, along with ritual utensils, metal products and ornaments.

In the grave at number three, a skeleton was found in a bent posture (embryo posture) oriented to the south.

The Nargizava type wine vessel with four handles, Shirvan type bowl with loop-shaped handles, a vessel for water were found near the feet. A belt buckle with an image of a snake and a man was also discovered

Near the skeleton there were colored flints. It is noteworthy that the two skeletons, found close to each other, with knees firmly pressed to the chest, are oriented to the north and to the west.

The monument itself belongs to the historical and cultural heritage of the ancient Caucasian Albania.

Nargizava was discovered in 1998 by a student of the Azerbaijan Pedagogical University Fariz Khalili. During the construction of the Oguz-Gabala-Baku water canal in 2006, 25 pitchers were found belonging to the necropolis. In 2008-2010, archaeologists Shirzad Ahmadov and Akif Guliyev conducted exploratory excavations on the territory.

The present excavations, begun by Veliyev, will allow discover the ancient settlement on the territory of the necropolis. They will provide material for a deeper study of the history of ancient Caucasian Albania. Thus, further study will shed light on many aspects of the ancient past of Azerbaijan.

Note that a great help in the study of Nargizava is provided by a native of the village of Kegeli, Ph.D. in History, head of the Public Association MIRAS Fariz Khalili.

