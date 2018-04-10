By Laman Ismayilova

NarimanFilm studio is looking forward three jury members aged 13+,16+18+ years for Giffoni Experience, to be held as part of Giffoni İnternational Film Festival.

Giffoni İnternational Film Festival has a history of half a century and is a unique festival where group of judges consist of children from various countries.

This year festival will be held during the summer vacations on July 20-28.

Festival will be held in Salerno city, located on the shore of Tirren sea on the South part of Italy.

Some 3,000 kids from all over the world will watch more than 100 movies (dubbed in English) during this period and evaluate them.

Kids will discuss the movie after each session and defy the winners. Additionally, during the festival there will be various trainings and workshops. During these workshops kids will have a chance to have a discussion with professional director, actors, and other professional of the industry and meet with kids from all over the world in their age groups. This event will be a valuable experience for kids, increase their world outlook, let them feel the multicultural spirit and increase their interest in cinema and cinema industry.

During the festival, there will be also extensive cultural program which will be interested for kids of various age groups.

Throughout the festival kids will live in Italian families. The knowledge of Italian or English is mandatory.

Contacts:

“Narimanfilm” studios

Adress: Ziya Bunyadov str, 65, Baku, Narimanov district

Phone: + 994 12 491 63 79

E-mail: emin@narimanfilm.az

