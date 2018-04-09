By Laman Ismayilova

Francophonie Weeks, featuring cultural creativity and diversity of francophone countries, started in Baku on March 30.

Within the framework of the event, various events are organized, including concert programs, exhibitions, and film screenings.

As part of the celebration, participants will be able to enjoy a joint performance of the famous French musician Pierre de Tregoman and Azerbaijani mugham singer Gochag Askerov with the program "Mugham Souls".

The gala concert will take place at YARAT Contemporary Art Space on April 12.

The event starts at 19:00. Admission is free.

Pierre de Trégomain played with his Quartet in festivals and jazz clubs throughout France and Europe and gained a solid reputation for his stage performances and improvisation.

Previously, Pierre visited Baku to take mugham lessons from khananda Gochag Asgarov.

With the help of mugham singer, Pierre learned such main mughams as with "Rast", "Bayati-Shiraz".

Gochag Asgarov performed at dozens of international music festivals in Europe, Asia, and Middle East. After his successful performance at Shanghai World Music Festival-2014, he was named "Prince of classical Azerbaijani mugham".

His albums released in 2011 and 2013 were reviewed by Songline, The Wire (UK), Trad, Les Inrocks (France), and All About Jazz (Italy), and many other renowned European magazines.

In 2017, mugham master and French jazzman Pierre de Tregoman released a joint album "Mugham Souls".

The album features successful synthesis of jazz with mugham that UNESCO recognized as the masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Gochaq Asgarov and Pierre de Tregoman brilliantly united mugham with western melodies.

Notably, the Embassies of Belgium, France, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Switzerland will jointly celebrate French language and Francophonie holiday in Baku until April 15.

Overall, the days of French language and culture are annual spring event in Azerbaijan that brings French-speaking people together.

Since 1970, there is an organization, acting with the same name, which deals with cooperation of the French-speaking countries in the world.

By working with organizations such as UNESCO and creating a structured relationship with other linguistic regions, particularly the English-speaking countries gathered in the Commonwealth, the Francophone Association has played an important role in encouraging dialogue among cultures.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz