YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites you to enjoy new ARTIM ROOMS project with participation of Akbar Aliyev, Shalala Salamzadeh, Roman Gojayev, Nazrin Musayeva, Ramil Hajialiyev on April 6-13.

ARTIM ROOMS project offers independent rooms for young artists, curators and other creative people. Everyone is welcome to apply to implement their ideas in one or more of the available spaces at ARTIM.

The project aims to create a dynamic, independent organism, a lively interdisciplinary platform for discussion and experiment, growing and connecting through creativity. In nature, this is reflected in the term "autopoiesis," a self-growing organism that creates more connections and complexity than can ever be possible through rigid organization.

“The term autopoiesis (from Greek αὐτo- (auto-), meaning 'self', and ποίησις (poiesis), meaning 'creation, production') refers to a system capable of reproducing and maintaining itself. This generalized view of autopoiesis considers systems as self-producing not in terms of their physical components, but in terms of its organization, which can be measured in terms of information and complexity. In other words, we can describe autopoietic systems as those producing more of their own complexity than the one produced by their environment.”

The first edition of the ARTIM ROOMS project features a rap music video by Akbar Aliyev, photographs by Shalala Salamzadeh, a wall painting by Roman Gojayev, an installation by Nazrin Musayeva and a interactive mapping installation by Ramil Hajialiyev.

Akbar Aliyev’s video and sound installation talks about formal aspects of art and the elasticity of the national moral code.

Roman Gojayev’s explores the biological principle of autopoiesis in the visual form of a mandala.

Ramil Hajialiyev interactive mapping installation based on the projection’s sensitivity to any movement around.

Nazrin Musayeva talks about human transformations that brings feeling of love.

Shalala Salamzadeh explores inner experiences during transition period of artist’ life through retro portrait photography.

The event starts at 19:00.

Address: ARTIM Project Space, Icheri Sheher, Boyuk Qala str., 30, 001A. Admission is free

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally. Based in Baku, YARAT (meaning CREATE in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

It realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals. YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

