Azerbaijan’s talented jazz pianist Elchin Shirinov has delighted his fans with new song.

He finally presented the song "Sevgi Zamandı" (Love is a time) which he performed together with young singer Nel. The music was written by Elchin Shirinov (pianist), the author of the lyrics is Sabina Babazade.

Together with talented musicians Andre Panayota (bass guitar) and Engin Kaan Gunaydin (percussion), Elchin Shirinov (piano) recorded the song that wins the hearts of listeners.

The sound producer is Alessio Romano. The vocal was recorded by Oleg Naumov.

The video shooting and record of composition took place in New York and Baku.

At the moment, Elchin Shirinov continues to perform with concerts in various countries. The musician will present his new projects in near future.

Elchin Shirinov belongs to the new generation of Azerbaijani jazz musicians, who combine elements of post-bop jazz, blues and funk.

The pianist and composer was tutored by great musical talents such as Vagif Sadikhov, Aaron Goldberg, Kevin Hays, Jean Michel Pilc, and Yakov Okun.

Throughout Shirinov’s mellifluous extemporizations and pianistic pyrotechnics entranced the jazz cognoscenti in the crowd, particularly in his variations around the folksong Gul Achdi.

He went on to give a very individual interpretation of two of the most popular Azerbaijani folksongs Sari Gelin and Durna; and included his reflective self-penned compositions Waiting and Muse in his set, many of which featured the sound of the Melodica, a wind-operated keyboard that makes an accordion-like sound, which he balanced on top of the grand piano.

Many music enthusiasts from France, Switzerland, Germany, Malaysia and other countries, where he praised the national jazz, already familiar with his unusual talent.

