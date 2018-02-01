By Laman Ismayilova

Day of Azerbaijani Culture will take place in Moscow on February 3.

The event is organized as part of festival of national cultures "My Home - Moscow", Report.Az informs.

Participants of the festival will get acquainted with Azerbaijan's rich culture, taste national dishes and take part in master classes in folk art.

Along with this, the Moscow Palace of Pioneers will host an exhibition of folk costumes and paintings of national artists of Azerbaijan, thematic master classes on face painting and playing on national instruments.

Participants of the festival will also be able to see the children's play "The Tale of the Adventures of Jyrtdan." It involves three dance groups - "Milli Rags", "Alagyoz" and "Adat", - nine professional singers and singers and 35 children.

The main heroes of the fairy tale are a boy named Jyrtdan, whose name translates as "small", and two girls: Masha and Little Red Riding Hood from famous fairy tales. They are chosen from the forest, passing through difficulties.

The performance will be interactive - the audience will not only watch, but also give hints to the main characters. One of the surprises is the appearance on the stage of real sheep, with which after the performance it will be possible to play and take pictures.

The entrance to the event is free.

Azerbaijan and Russia are tied by firmly based ties, which were officially established in 1992. The cultural relations between the two countries are highly evaluated.

The year 2005 was the "Year of Azerbaijan" in Russia and 2006 was the "Year of Russia" in Azerbaijan. Two countries held 110 special cultural events during these two years.

Azerbaijan and Russia signed a program for cooperation in the field of culture for 2017-2019 as part of the 5th St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum in Russia.

The document was inked by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Vagif Aliyev and Deputy Culture Minister of the Russian Federation Alla Manilova.

The agreement covers such issues as folk art, library and museum development, prospects of bilateral cooperation in cinema, exchange of experiences between musicians, educational institutions and much more.

