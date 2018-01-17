By Laman Ismayilova

“Encyclopedia of Azerbaijani Carpet” by Roya Tagiyeva, Chairperson of "Azerbaijan Carpet Makers' Union has been presented in Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The encyclopedia was issued by the publishing house "Sharg-Garb" in English last year, Azertag reported.

The presentation was organized within symposium "Winter-2018" of the museum's Department for the preservation of woven products.

Prior to the event, Roya Tagiyeva made a presentation on the "Traditions of the Azerbaijani carpet", detailing the stages of development, traditions and features of the Azerbaijani carpet included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2010.

Azerbaijan folk-applied art and carpet-weaving, occupy a special place in the history of the national culture of the people.

Bright, colored and unique Azerbaijani carpets are well-known all over the world for their quality and high artistic value.

The Land of Fire has seven carpet producing regions including Baku, Shirvan, Guba, Tabriz, Karabakh, Ganja and Gazakh and each of them had its own technology, typical patterns and colors.

Antique Azerbaijani rugs are the honorary "residents" at the White House, State Department, and every important museums in the world including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Louvre, Victoria and Albert Museum, Vatican, and the Hermitage.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz