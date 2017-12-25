By Laman Ismayilova

Pullman Hotels and Resorts will host Kids Fashion Show on December 29.

Fashion show "Winter Tale" will bring together little models aged between 4 and 14 years, Trend Life reported.

Some 86 young models and 27 designers will compete in various nominations for the title of the best.

The project's author is head of Star Kids Group Aygun Aliyeva. The jury will include well-known designers, national and honored artists.

The event is organized by Star Kids Group. The fashion show starts at 18:00.

Media partners of the event are Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az, Azernews.az

