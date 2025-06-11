Azerbaijan, EU to hold 3rd high-level energy dialogue in Brussels

11 June 2025 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The third round of the high-level energy dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Commission is scheduled to be held in Brussels on June 13, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov announced in an interview with European media, Azernews reports.

This meeting is part of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Azerbaijan and the European Union in 2022. Azerbaijan will be represented by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, while the European Commission will be represented by EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen.

Deputy Minister Zeynalov emphasized that the 2022 memorandum is a comprehensive document aimed at doubling Azerbaijan’s natural gas supplies to Europe, enhancing cooperation in green energy, reducing methane emissions, and other strategic goals.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s role in supporting Europe’s growing energy needs, especially in Southeast Europe, Zeynalov stated: “Azerbaijani natural gas is a crucial element of the energy transition and balancing Europe’s energy mix.”

In 2024, Azerbaijan exported 12.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe, with supplies currently reaching 12 countries, including 10 European nations, as well as Georgia and Turkiye.

The volumes are gradually increasing, and more than half of Azerbaijan’s total gas exports go to Europe. Azerbaijan is recognized as one of the world’s leading gas suppliers in terms of geographical coverage of pipeline deliveries. However, the country is ready to increase exports further with new gas field developments.

Currently, 14 countries have expressed demand for Azerbaijani natural gas, representing an additional potential volume of 14 billion cubic meters beyond already contracted amounts.

Zeynalov noted that the primary source for these supplies is Azerbaijan’s own natural gas reserves. However, he added that transit options, including Turkmenistan gas—pending decisions on the other side of the Caspian Sea—could become viable in the future.