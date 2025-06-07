Baku Port and Guangdong ports explore cooperation to boost Middle Corridor connectivity [PHOTOS]

7 June 2025 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) Arif Aghayev met with a delegation led by Lin Keqiang, Chairman of the Political Consultative Conference of China’s Guangdong Province, at the Baku International Sea Trade Port to discuss opportunities for deepening port cooperation, Azernews reports.

According to ADY, the meeting focused on strengthening ties between Baku Port and several major ports in Guangdong Province, including Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Shantou, and Jiangxi. Discussions highlighted the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor as a central segment of the East-West transport route and its role in ensuring efficient and secure cargo transit between China and Europe.

The Azerbaijani side briefed the Chinese delegation on ADY’s contributions to developing international transit corridors and emphasized the Baku Port’s growing role in multimodal cargo transportation. With an annual cargo handling capacity of 15 million tons and modern infrastructure, Baku Port serves as a key hub in facilitating East-West trade flows.

The Chinese delegation also visited the port facilities, noting Baku Port’s increasing logistical potential in the region and its capacity to support multimodal shipping options.

Currently, regular container block trains are being dispatched from China’s Xi’an port along the Central Corridor, underlining the growing momentum of this strategic trade route.