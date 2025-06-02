Azernews.Az

Monday June 2 2025

FINCA Azerbaijan closes 2024 with over ₼ 3 million in net profit

2 June 2025 13:39 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
FINCA Azerbaijan, a non-bank credit organization, reported a net profit of 3.156 million AZN for the year 2024, Azernews reports. Throughout the year, FINCA Azerbaijan worked closely with clients, helping them adapt their businesses to the evolving micro- and macroeconomic environment. As part of a global network that provides honest and efficient financial services to low-income individuals and smallholder farmers, the organization continued to offer...

