Where Do People Go for Fashion in Baku Now? To MIUM — where brands, architecture, and emotion come together [PHOTOS]

27 May 2025 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

MIUM: A Fashion Format Baku Has Never Seen Before

On floor -1 of Ganjlik Mall, something special has opened — a place that changes the rhythm of the city's fashion life.

MIUM is not just a multi-brand store. It is a concept, an architectural project, a cultural statement, and an aesthetic experience all in one space.

This format has never existed in the capital: it’s not just a fashion location but a space where international brand selections, designer environments, and an accessible premium approach for every family, age, and style come together.

Open to All: The Philosophy of Accessible Premium

MIUM was created with the idea of a city where different people live, with different tastes, styles, and needs.

It is open and honest: here, you’ll find a quality selection, a love for the customer, and an atmosphere of aesthetic comfort.

"MIUM is a space where premium becomes personal. A place people visit not just for things, but for the feeling of self-love. Where you are greeted not by a display window, but by an environment you want to stay in," — emphasize the project’s founders.

A Unique Interior as an Artistic Manifesto

What truly makes MIUM unique is its interior — one with no analogues in Baku.

The space was fully developed by Italian architect Antonio Barbieri, known for his work with Gucci, Diesel, Ermanno Scervino, and more. The project, designed especially for Baku, became a personal artistic statement for Barbieri.

“MIUM is not just a store. It is a journey created by emotion. I wanted to create a place where people move not between products, but between sensations: of light, form, and rhythm,” — says Barbieri.

The interior is built on flowing lines, transparent zones, tactile textures, and a palette based on natural, moderately saturated tones. There is no visual pressure — the space breathes, giving a sense of freedom and safety.

The key symbol — the circle — is repeated throughout: in furniture, the logo, and navigation.

“For me, the circle is a symbol of wholeness and return. It guides the visitor from entrance to exit, tying all zones into one emotional story,” — the architect adds.

A Format Where a Brand Is More Than a Name

MIUM offers men's and women's clothing collections from brands like Boss, Diesel, DKNY, Miss Sixty, Bardot, Hugo, Lauren by Ralph Lauren, Les Benjamins, and more.

You’ll also find a wide selection of sportswear and sneakers from iconic brands like Adidas, Nike, Puma, Fila, and others.

The assortment is curated with everyday life scenarios in mind: comfortable casual wear, relaxed holiday looks, athletic suits and sneakers, as well as outfits for special occasions.

The space is intuitively and conveniently organized, respecting both your time and attention.

There’s More to Come

Very soon, MIUM will expand further with the launch of a dedicated beauty zone featuring premium cosmetics, perfumes, and skincare products.

Events, capsule collections, and creative pop-up projects are also planned — MIUM will continue to grow as a platform for fashion, inspiration, and lifestyle.

Why MIUM?

🔸 It’s Baku’s first multi-brand concept store with such a signature interior

🔸 International brands are presented in a fully immersive, comfortable setting

🔸 A store for everyone — from young professionals to teenagers and children

🔸 It’s an experience, not just shopping

🔸 It’s the new style of Baku: modern, open, expressive

MIUM — A Space Where Baku Recognized Itself

MIUM reflects the spirit of modern Baku: dynamic, aesthetic, ambitious, and human.

What matters is not just what you buy, but how you feel in the moment of choosing.

“If MIUM could whisper something to everyone who enters, it would say:

‘You’re not here just for shopping. You’re here to remember who you’re becoming.’” — says Antonio Barbieri.

MIUM gives the city not only global names in fashion but also that very feeling of joy — when shopping inspires and the space delights.

Contacts:

MIUM

Ganjlik Mall, Floor -1

Phone: +994 10 253 11 55; +994 10 253 11 33

Instagram: @miumbaku